U.S. Embassy in Turkmenistan awards grant for restoration of caravanserai at Dayahatyn

The U.S. Ambassador in Ashgabat Allan Mustard awarded a $72,560 grant to the National Administration for the Preservation, Study, and Restoration of Historical and Cultural Monuments of Turkmenistan to restore and conserve the unique Silk Road caravanserai at Dayahatyn.

Through this award, the U.S. Embassy and its partners will undertake a second phase of restoration at the site, repairing the northeastern walls and making it more accessible to visitors.

Experts consider this monument a one-of-a-kind example of pre-Mongol architecture, which was recently nominated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

This will be the 25th project in Turkmenistan to receive a grant of the U.S. Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP).

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2017