Turkmenistan’s cotton growers start harvesting

Turkmenistan’s farmers started harvesting the country's main agricultural crop - cotton. It is expected that 1,050 million tons of cotton will be harvested in 545,000 hectares of land in Turkmenistan this year.

This year’s cotton harvest season is noted for the greater mechanization and automation of some technological processes. For example, 948 cotton harvesters will be used in the current campaign, which is twice as much as last year.

About 2535 vehicles and 2506 tractors will be operated in the fields for transportation of raw cotton to 152 procurement points and 38 cotton ginning plants of the country. The branch offices of Daihanbank (Peasant Bank) will ensure timely payments to farmers for raw cotton supplied.

