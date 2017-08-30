CIS Executive Committee discusses energy issues on Turkmenistan’s initiative

The permanent plenipotentiary representatives of the CIS member countries held a regular meeting at the headquarters of the CIS Executive Committee in Minks.

Among other issues, the meeting agenda included the topic of Turkmenistan's chairmanship of the Energy Charter Conference in 2017 and holding the Conference’s next session in Ashgabat this November. The meeting participants discussed issues related to international energy partnership.

The sides noted Turkmenistan's significant contribution to the development of international energy cooperation, as well as its aspiration for establishment of the system of sustainable global energy security built on the principles of justice. It was stressed that Turkmenistan, as the chair of the Energy Charter Conference in 2017, aims, first of all, to create a qualitatively new platform to discuss pressing issues related to development of the world energy and ensuring global energy security as an integral factor of the universal sustainable development.

During the meeting, the participants were briefed on the concept of Turkmenistan's chairmanship of the Energy Charter Conference in 2017.

