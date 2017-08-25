Presidents of Turkmenistan and Armenia hold talks in Yerevan

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan held talks in Yerevan with President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, who arrived in the Armenian capital on an official visit.

Following the official ceremony of welcoming and photographing against the background of the national flags, Serzh Sargsyan and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met one-on-one. Then, the talks continued with participation of the governmental delegations.

The sides discussed the pace of development of partnership in the trade and economic sphere, as well as cultural and humanitarian contacts. They also exchanged views on the international and regional issues of mutual interest.

It was noted during the talks that both countries support strengthening the universal peace, stability, security and the role of the UN, as well as observing the universally recognized norms of international law and the UN Charter. The sides confirmed their readiness for substantive cooperation in counteracting the current challenges and threats, such as international terrorism, drug trafficking and cross-border crime.

Establishing direct air communication between Ashgabat and Yerevan was one of the important issues at the talks. According to the sides, the geography of flights to the third countries can be expanded in the future based on the relevant Memorandum of Understanding between the aviation departments of the two countries and the Intergovernmental Agreement on air communication.

The talks wrapped up with the ceremony of signing of bilateral documents. President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President of the Republic of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan signed the Joint Statement.

The heads of state witnessed the signing of the Agreement on Cooperation in the field of tourism; the Program of Cooperation in the field of culture and art for 2018-2020; the Program of Cooperation between the ministries of foreign affairs of Turkmenistan and Armenia for 2018-2019; the Memorandum of Understanding on the exchange of financial intelligence information on legalization of proceeds from crime and financing of terrorism; and the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of sports.

The sides also signed the agreements on scientific and technical cooperation between the Institute of Seismology and Atmospheric Physics of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan and the Institute of Geophysics and Engineering Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia; between the Magtymguly Turkmen State University and the Yerevan State University; between the Turkmen Agricultural University and the National Agricultural University of Armenia. A Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Diplomatic School of the Armenian Foreign Ministry.

Following the signing ceremony, the heads of Turkmenistan and Armenia made statements for the mass media.

Later on, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held talks with Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan. He also visited the National Assembly of Armenia where he met with Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Ara Babloyan.

In the evening, the Armenian President hosted an official reception in honor of the President of Turkmenistan where the leaders of the two countries exchanged speeches. After the reception, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov left for Turkmenistan.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2017