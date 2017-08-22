Two facilities of Ashgabat’s Olympic village get into Guinness World Records

Two facilities of the Olympic village in Ashgabat have been included in the Guinness World Records, as confirmed by the relevant certificates. The certificates acknowledge that the horse image decorating the stands of the Olympic Stadium is the world's largest architectural image of the horse. At the same time, the Water Sports Center of the Olympic village has been recognized as the world's largest indoor swimming pool.

According to measurements made before entering the data into the Guinness World Records, the height of the monumental image of the horse is 40.05 meters (131 feet 4.9 inches), the length - 37.69 meters (123 feet 7.9 inches) and the width – 40.24 meters (132 feet 0.6 inches).

The Water Sports Center is designed for 5 thousand spectators. It has four swimming pools of different size for competitions and training of sportsmen. According to the measurements, the total area of ​​the pools is 4976.65 square meters (53 568 square feet).

