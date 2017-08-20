Car parking issue addressed in Ashgabat The fast-paced construction of car parks is under way in Ashgabat with the view of optimizing traffic and increasing the number of parking spaces in the city. In recent years, 615 car parks for 88139 vehicles have been commissioned in the Turkmen capital, including 34 multi-level and 249 open door car parks as well as 332 car parks in the basements of residential buildings. The Ashgabat city administration is currently working to ensure that every car owner in Ashgabat is provided with a parking space. © TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2017

