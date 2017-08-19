Turkmenistan adopts National Program for Development of Social and Humanitarian Sciences

Turkmenistan has adopted a National Program for Development of Social and Humanitarian Sciences along with a Plan of Action. President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed a decree to this effect at a government meeting.

The document instructs the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan to ensure the implementation of this National Program jointly with relevant ministries and departments.

According to the decree, the Program aims to ensure Turkmenistan’s socio-economic progress, promote harmonious spiritual and cultural development of the society, improve public relations and intellectual potential, study and popularize the historical and cultural values and enhance efficiency of scientific and educational activities.

