Interdepartmental Commission on Youth Employment established in Turkmenistan An Interdepartmental Commission on Employment of Young Specialists has been established in Turkmenistan. President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed a decree to this effect at a government meeting. The document instructs the Commission to systematically analyze issues related to employment of young people – graduates of educational institutions of Turkmenistan and foreign countries – take measures for their employment and make relevant proposals to the government on such issues. The Commission will hold meetings at least once a month. This measure aims to improve social protection and employment of young people of Turkmenistan. © TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2017

