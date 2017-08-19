|19.08.17 10:51
Interdepartmental Commission on Youth Employment established in Turkmenistan
An Interdepartmental Commission on Employment of Young Specialists has been established in Turkmenistan. President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed a decree to this effect at a government meeting.
The document instructs the Commission to systematically analyze issues related to employment of young people – graduates of educational institutions of Turkmenistan and foreign countries – take measures for their employment and make relevant proposals to the government on such issues. The Commission will hold meetings at least once a month. This measure aims to improve social protection and employment of young people of Turkmenistan.
