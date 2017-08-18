Turkmenistan holds Day of Melon and sports festival

The Day of Turkmen Melon and the 30-day countdown to the start of the V Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games were celebrated in Turkmenistan.

The festive events took place at the Olympic village in Ashgabat with participation of President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. They included an exhibition of Turkmen melon products and national cuisines of the countries participating in the 2017 Asian Games. Visitors were treated to the Turkmen melons and watermelons as well as national dishes to their liking.

Each country presented from 4 to 6 culinary masterpieces. The gastronomic show featured dishes of 46 peoples of Asia, 18 peoples of Oceania, as well as Turkey and Azerbaijan, which do not participate in the Games but still are famous for their long-standing culinary traditions.

The feast of national dishes of the 2017 Asian Games was held with the support of some two dozen restaurants from the system of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan. The festival concluded with a gala concert of foreign and Turkmen variety performers as well as festive fireworks.

The events marking the Day of Turkmen Melon and the 30-day countdown to the start of the V Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games were also held in all regions of Turkmenistan.

