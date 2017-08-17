|17.08.17 11:16
Ashgabat mountain climbers hoist flag of Turkmenistan and symbol of V Asian Games in the Pamirs
During their expedition to the Pamirs, Turkmenistan’s mountain climbers hoisted the flag of Turkmenistan and the symbol of the V Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games on the peak of Abu Ali ibn Sina at the height of 7134 meters.
The expedition consists of the experienced climbers, members of the Ashgabat Alpinist Club “Agama”, who have already conquered seven-thousand-meter peaks, such as the peak of Khan-Tengri in Kazakhstan and the same peak of Abu Ali ibn Sina.
