Ashgabat mountain climbers hoist flag of Turkmenistan and symbol of V Asian Games in the Pamirs During their expedition to the Pamirs, Turkmenistan's mountain climbers hoisted the flag of Turkmenistan and the symbol of the V Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games on the peak of Abu Ali ibn Sina at the height of 7134 meters. The expedition consists of the experienced climbers, members of the Ashgabat Alpinist Club "Agama", who have already conquered seven-thousand-meter peaks, such as the peak of Khan-Tengri in Kazakhstan and the same peak of Abu Ali ibn Sina.

Live issue 18.02.2017 PRESIDENT GURBANGULY BERDYMUHAMEDOV: AFTER ACHIEVING OUR OBJECTIVES, WE WILL TURN TURKMENISTAN IN ONE OF THE WORLD’S PROSPEROUS COUNTRIES 15.10.2014 ALEXANDER LUKASHENKO: IT IS NOW IMPOSSIBLE TO HARM OR WEAKEN OUR RELATIONS On the eve of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s official visit to Belarus the editorial staff of "Foreign Policy and Diplomacy of Turkmenistan" magazine interviewed the President of the Republic of Belarus. Alexander Lukashenko kindly agreed to speak on the topical issues relating to development of good-neighborly relations between the two countries. 03.04.2014 MAGTYMGULY – HEALER OF THE HUMAN SOUL Poet-philosopher of the Turkmen people Magtymguly has been glorifying the Turkmen people with his name and inimitable literature for almost three hundred years. High status of the poet in the history, social-political, cultural and literary life of the Turkmen people is permanent. Magtymguly is the faith of the Turkmen soul, its philosophic stone that differentiates good and evil and eternal light of eyes.



