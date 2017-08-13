Caspian Sea Day celebrated at Avaza National Tourist Zone

Festive events marking the Caspian Sea Day were held at the Avaza National Tourist Zone.

The pace of development of international cooperation in solving the Caspian Sea problems was discussed at the scientific conference that brought together environmentalists, representatives of nature protection organizations and relevant agencies working on the Caspian Sea issues, as well as diplomatic missions and international organizations.

As part of the Caspian Sea Day celebration, there were also held the mobile exhibition of items from the funds of the historical and regional museum of the city of Turkmenbashi, as well as football, volleyball and tennis competitions with participation of schoolchildren from the seaside city and young tourists.

In the afternoon, the winners of the children's drawing contest on the nature of the Caspian Sea were awarded prizes at the conference hall of “Dayanch” hotel.

The Caspian Sea Day celebration concluded with the concert of children's art groups, featuring the national dances and songs of the peoples of the Caspian countries.

