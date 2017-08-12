|12.08.17 09:10
Central Bank of Turkmenistan releases gold and silver coins in celebration of V Asian Games
The Central Bank of Turkmenistan has released gold and silver coins worth Manat 100 in celebration of the V Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games.
The front side of both coins features an emblem of the Games. The National Emblem of Turkmenistan is placed in the center of the back side of the coins. It is framed by semicircular inscription TURKMENISTANYŇ MERKEZI BANKY (Central Bank of Turkmenistan) on the upper edge and inscription ÝÜZ MANAT (one hundred Manat) in the lower part of the coin, indicating their denomination. There is also indication of the standard of metal: Au 916.7 on the gold coin and Ag – 925 on the silver coin.
