Presidents of Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan hold talks in Baku

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held talks in Baku as part of the Turkmen leader’s two-day official visit.

After the official welcoming ceremony, the heads of the two friendly states held one-on-one talks followed by the meeting with participation of the official delegations. The sides discussed issues related to cooperation through international organizations, increasing bilateral trade, implementing joint projects in the field of energy and transport-transit.

The sides also discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest and exchanged views on the issues related to the Caspian region, development of partnership in the cultural and humanitarian sphere, sports and tourism.

During the talks, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov invited his Azerbaijani counterpart to attend the official opening ceremony of the forthcoming Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Ashgabat this September.

After the talks between the governmental delegations of Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan, the sides proceeded to the ceremony of signing bilateral documents.

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President Ilham Aliyev signed the Declaration on Strategic Cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The sides signed agreements on cooperation in the field of civil defense, prevention and management of emergencies, maritime merchant shipping, culture, protection of industrial property, copyright and related rights, environmental protection, veterinary and quarantine of plants, tourism, taxation, as well as an agreement between Interior Ministries of Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan.

On the outcomes of the talks, the sides also signed the Memorandum of Understanding on development of cooperation in the field of energy and the Protocol on changes and amendments to the Agreement on cargo transportation, operation and registration of freight wagons and containers during international transportation by rail and ferry through the ports of Turkmenbashi and Baku.

In the second half of the day, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov laid flowers at the tomb of the national leader of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev, and the tomb of the mother of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Then, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visited the Memorial Complex of Martyrs, which is a burial place for the heroes of the struggle for independence of Azerbaijan and victims of tragic events of the end of the last century. Paying tribute to the memory of the people's heroes, the Turkmen leader laid flowers at the Memorial.

In the evening, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev hosted an official dinner in honor of the distinguished guest at which the two heads of state exchanged speeches.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2017