International exhibition “Health – 2017” kicks off in Turkmenistan The international exhibition “Health – 2017” is under way in Ashgabat. A scientific conference was held as part of the exhibition. It discussed the pace of development of Turkmenistan’s healthcare system. The forum marks Day of Health and Medical Industry Workers of Turkmenistan. It brought together exhibitors from more than 40 countries, as well as specialists from 12 countries. Some 245 companies from Europe, America and Asia demonstrate their products at the exhibition, including modern medical equipment, pharmaceuticals and consumables. The forum discussed the current issues of modern healthcare and experience of Turkmenistan’s medical system. © TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2017

