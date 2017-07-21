|21.07.17 10:28
Asian Games - 2017 presented at CIS Executive Committee Headquarters
The Asian Games-2017 were presented at the CIS Executive Committee Headquarters in Minsk.
The presentation participants were briefed on the pace of preparations in Turkmenistan for the Asian Games-2017 that will be held at the unique Olympic village with 30 facilities. The program, symbols, talisman and logo of the V Asian Games were also presented.
The Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the statutory and other bodies of the CIS, Nazarguly Shagulyev, noted that the upcoming Asian Games aim to unite people from different countries. He invited all presentation participant to come to sunny and hospitable Turkmenistan for the V Asian Games that will demonstrate to the whole world the hospitality of the Turkmen people.
