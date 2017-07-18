Wheat and Bread Exhibition opens in Ashgabat

An exhibition titled “Land of White Wheat” kicked off at the State Museum of the State Cultural Center of Turkmenistan.

Visitors to the exhibition have the opportunity to learn of how man started growing wheat and barley and bake bread with flour. The exhibits in the museum halls present the Turkmen people farming traditions, as well as ancient tools of labor of farmers and millers. Nowadays, these traditions in combination with the latest technologies and the scientific achievements provide the foundation for the modern agriculture.

The exhibition also presents the works of folk and applied art on golden grain and tasty bread.

