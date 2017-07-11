|11.07.17 12:13
New Shopping and Service Center opens in Ashgabat
New Shopping and Service Center “Altyn Zaman” (Golden Age) has opened in Ashgabat.
The four-story building accommodates specialized shops occupying about 3 thousand square meters. They offer a variety of household goods, building materials, furniture, household appliances, carpet products and many other goods.
Trade is developing rapidly in Turkmenistan. Modern shopping centers, shops and markets with high quality services operate in Ashgabat and the regions of the country. The main goal of the industry is to ensure abundance of commodities in the domestic market.
