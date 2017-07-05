Exhibition of Chinese goods opens in capital city of Turkmenistan

The first-ever Universal Exhibition of Goods of the People's Republic of China has started in Ashgabat.

About seventy companies and firms representing the industrial potential of various regions of China take part in the specialized exhibition. The exhibitors include the Chinese First Automobile Works (FAW) Group Corporation; the Chinese National Oil and Gas Corporation (CNPC); Jeren company – manufacturer of equipment for the oil and gas industry; Huawei – largest partner in the field of telecommunications and information technologies; Tbea Group – world leader in production of electronic transformers for the power systems supplied to Turkmenistan.

The manufacturers of electric power equipment, construction materials, unmanned aerial vehicles for agriculture, furniture, textiles, carpets and other goods set up their stands at the exhibition hall of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan.

A separate section of the exhibition presents the food industry of China whose products are being made through the use of advanced scientific technologies and national cultural traditions of the Chinese people.

