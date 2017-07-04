President of Afghanistan visits equestrian complex and memorial monument

As part of his official visit to Ashgabat, President of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani toured the Akhal-Teke equestrian complex of the President of Turkmenistan, located in the foothills of Kopetdag, where the best horses of this breed were demonstrated to the high guest.

In the afternoon, the President of Afghanistan proceeded to the memorial complex “Halk Hakydasy” (People's Memory), where he laid flowers at the monument “Baky Şöhrat” (Eternal Glory), viewed the exposition of the museum “Watan Mukaddesligi” (Holy Shrine) and wrote an entry to the Book of Honored Guests.

In the evening, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov hosted an official dinner in honor of the distinguished guest, at which the heads of state made speeches.

Following the reception that concluded his official visit to Turkmenistan, President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani left home from the Ashgabat International Airport.

