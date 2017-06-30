National Day of Turkmenistan celebrated at EXPO-2017 Turkmenistan National Day was celebrated at the International Specialized Exhibition "EXPO-2017" in Astana. The organizers of the Turkmen exposition prepared a concert program for this event, while all the visitors at the Turkmen pavilion were treated to the dishes of national cuisine. Turkmen artists performed songs and old folk melodies. The national exposition presents Turkmenistan’s potential in the field of renewable energy sources and helps visitors to learn of the rich national culture heritage of the Turkmen people. © TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2017

Live issue 18.02.2017 PRESIDENT GURBANGULY BERDYMUHAMEDOV: AFTER ACHIEVING OUR OBJECTIVES, WE WILL TURN TURKMENISTAN IN ONE OF THE WORLD’S PROSPEROUS COUNTRIES 15.10.2014 ALEXANDER LUKASHENKO: IT IS NOW IMPOSSIBLE TO HARM OR WEAKEN OUR RELATIONS On the eve of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s official visit to Belarus the editorial staff of "Foreign Policy and Diplomacy of Turkmenistan" magazine interviewed the President of the Republic of Belarus. Alexander Lukashenko kindly agreed to speak on the topical issues relating to development of good-neighborly relations between the two countries. 03.04.2014 MAGTYMGULY – HEALER OF THE HUMAN SOUL Poet-philosopher of the Turkmen people Magtymguly has been glorifying the Turkmen people with his name and inimitable literature for almost three hundred years. High status of the poet in the history, social-political, cultural and literary life of the Turkmen people is permanent. Magtymguly is the faith of the Turkmen soul, its philosophic stone that differentiates good and evil and eternal light of eyes.



