|30.06.17 12:57
National Day of Turkmenistan celebrated at EXPO-2017
Turkmenistan National Day was celebrated at the International Specialized Exhibition "EXPO-2017" in Astana. The organizers of the Turkmen exposition prepared a concert program for this event, while all the visitors at the Turkmen pavilion were treated to the dishes of national cuisine.
Turkmen artists performed songs and old folk melodies. The national exposition presents Turkmenistan’s potential in the field of renewable energy sources and helps visitors to learn of the rich national culture heritage of the Turkmen people.
