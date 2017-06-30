President of Turkmenistan awarded high state decoration of Russian Federation

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on awarding the Order of Alexander Nevsky to President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. President Berdimuhamedov was informed of it by President Putin in a telephone conversation.

Cordially congratulating his Turkmen counterpart on his 60th birthday, the Russian leader noted that the Turkmen leader was awarded the high state decoration of the Russian Federation for his great personal contribution to the strengthening of the strategic partnership relations between the two countries.

Expressing sincere gratitude for congratulations and the decoration, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stressed that he regards the Russian Order as recognition of Turkmenistan’s peaceful policy and evidence of the growing Turkmen-Russian cooperation. During the telephone conversation, the heads of Turkmenistan and Russia discussed the priority issues related to bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic, humanitarian and cultural spheres.

