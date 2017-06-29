|29.06.17 10:29
Leaders of foreign countries congratulate President of Turkmenistan on his 60th birthday
Leaders of a number of foreign countries congratulated President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on his 60th birthday.
The congratulatory messages were sent by Russian President Vladimir Putin; President of China Xi Jinping; President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko; President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev; President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon; President of the United Arab Emirates Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahayan; President of the Republic of Korea Mun Jae-Ying; President of Serbia Alexander Vucic; President of the Republic Moldova Igor Dodon.
The President of Turkmenistan also received congratulatory messages from Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev; Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko; Governor of Astrakhan Region of the Russian Federation Alexander Zhilkin; Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahayan; Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
