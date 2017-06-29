«Turkmenistan» magazine Partners





Calendar Leaders of foreign countries congratulate President of Turkmenistan on his 60th birthday Leaders of a number of foreign countries congratulated President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on his 60th birthday. The congratulatory messages were sent by Russian President Vladimir Putin; President of China Xi Jinping; President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko; President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev; President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon; President of the United Arab Emirates Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahayan; President of the Republic of Korea Mun Jae-Ying; President of Serbia Alexander Vucic; President of the Republic Moldova Igor Dodon. The President of Turkmenistan also received congratulatory messages from Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev; Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko; Governor of Astrakhan Region of the Russian Federation Alexander Zhilkin; Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahayan; Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum. © TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2017 Live issue 18.02.2017 PRESIDENT GURBANGULY BERDYMUHAMEDOV: AFTER ACHIEVING OUR OBJECTIVES, WE WILL TURN TURKMENISTAN IN ONE OF THE WORLD’S PROSPEROUS COUNTRIES 15.10.2014 ALEXANDER LUKASHENKO: IT IS NOW IMPOSSIBLE TO HARM OR WEAKEN OUR RELATIONS On the eve of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s official visit to Belarus the editorial staff of "Foreign Policy and Diplomacy of Turkmenistan" magazine interviewed the President of the Republic of Belarus. Alexander Lukashenko kindly agreed to speak on the topical issues relating to development of good-neighborly relations between the two countries. 03.04.2014 MAGTYMGULY – HEALER OF THE HUMAN SOUL Poet-philosopher of the Turkmen people Magtymguly has been glorifying the Turkmen people with his name and inimitable literature for almost three hundred years. High status of the poet in the history, social-political, cultural and literary life of the Turkmen people is permanent. Magtymguly is the faith of the Turkmen soul, its philosophic stone that differentiates good and evil and eternal light of eyes.



