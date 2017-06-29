New Boeing joins Turkmenistan Airlines fleet

New Boeing-737-800 arrived at the Ashgabat International Airport. This is the third aircraft of this series under a contract between Turkmenistan and the US aircraft giant. The flight from the city of Seattle (USA) to Ashgabat was operated by the crew of “Turkmenhovayollary” (Turkmenistan Airlines).

Boeing-737-800 aircrafts can fly non-stop for 5660 kilometers, enabling Turkmenistan Airlines to perform passenger flights to Almaty, Ankara, Istanbul, Delhi, Dubai, Kazan, Minsk, Moscow, St. Petersburg and other cities of the Eurasian continent. The aircraft’s seat capacity is 160 passengers.

The number of such aircrafts will increase over the period of implementation of Turkmenistan’s National Civil Aviation Development Program for 2012-2030, making it possible to launch new flights from Ashgabat to Milan (Italy), Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam), Tehran (Iran ), Tbilisi (Georgia) and Tashkent (Uzbekistan).

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2017