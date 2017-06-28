|28.06.17 10:07
Narcotic drugs burning event held in Turkmenistan
A ceremony of burning the narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances seized by the law enforcement and military agencies of Turkmenistan during special operations was held near Ashgabat in observance of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking.
Heads of the law enforcement agencies of Turkmenistan, representatives of the diplomatic missions, international organizations, as well as public associations and mass media took part in the event. The ceremony participants were able to view the narcotic drugs and personally throw a package of dangerous potions into the special furnaces. According to the rules, the narcotic drugs burning was monitored by the law enforcement officers and authorized experts.
