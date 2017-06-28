Narcotic drugs burning event held in Turkmenistan A ceremony of burning the narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances seized by the law enforcement and military agencies of Turkmenistan during special operations was held near Ashgabat in observance of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking. Heads of the law enforcement agencies of Turkmenistan, representatives of the diplomatic missions, international organizations, as well as public associations and mass media took part in the event. The ceremony participants were able to view the narcotic drugs and personally throw a package of dangerous potions into the special furnaces. According to the rules, the narcotic drugs burning was monitored by the law enforcement officers and authorized experts. © TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2017

Live issue 18.02.2017 PRESIDENT GURBANGULY BERDYMUHAMEDOV: AFTER ACHIEVING OUR OBJECTIVES, WE WILL TURN TURKMENISTAN IN ONE OF THE WORLD’S PROSPEROUS COUNTRIES 15.10.2014 ALEXANDER LUKASHENKO: IT IS NOW IMPOSSIBLE TO HARM OR WEAKEN OUR RELATIONS On the eve of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s official visit to Belarus the editorial staff of "Foreign Policy and Diplomacy of Turkmenistan" magazine interviewed the President of the Republic of Belarus. Alexander Lukashenko kindly agreed to speak on the topical issues relating to development of good-neighborly relations between the two countries. 03.04.2014 MAGTYMGULY – HEALER OF THE HUMAN SOUL Poet-philosopher of the Turkmen people Magtymguly has been glorifying the Turkmen people with his name and inimitable literature for almost three hundred years. High status of the poet in the history, social-political, cultural and literary life of the Turkmen people is permanent. Magtymguly is the faith of the Turkmen soul, its philosophic stone that differentiates good and evil and eternal light of eyes.



