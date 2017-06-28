Trade Fair “Trade and Services – 2017” opens in Ashgabat

A trade fair titled “Trade and Services-2017” has opened at the Expo Center of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan. The event has brought together over 50 leading enterprises and subsidiaries of the Ministry of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations of Turkmenistan, production-trade organizations of the country’s consumer societies, as well as joint trading houses of Turkmenistan and Russia, Belarus and Turkey.

The trade fair presents catering, hotel, computer and educational services. All the stands have been set up at the exposition hall, following a shopping and entertainment center layout, including groceries, cafes and restaurants. Visitors are offered to taste dishes of Turkmen, as well as European and Asian cuisines.

“Ashgabat-2017” is one of the most visited stands, offering textile and souvenir products with the symbols of the V Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games.

