|27.06.17 09:39
|
Turkmen farmers harvest one million tons of wheat
Turkmenistan’s wheat collection centers have reported receiving one million tons of new crop wheat. It is expected that this year’s government order for procurement of 1,600 million tons of grain will be fulfilled.
This year’s wheat sowing area amounts to 760 thousand hectares in Turkmenistan. About 1,500 grain combines are used in the harvesting campaign. More than 8700 trucks ensure the delivery of wheat to the wheat collection centers, barns and elevators. The branch offices of “Daihanbank” (Peasants’ Bank) make timely payments to the farmers.
© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2017