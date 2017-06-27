Turkmen farmers harvest one million tons of wheat Turkmenistan’s wheat collection centers have reported receiving one million tons of new crop wheat. It is expected that this year’s government order for procurement of 1,600 million tons of grain will be fulfilled. This year’s wheat sowing area amounts to 760 thousand hectares in Turkmenistan. About 1,500 grain combines are used in the harvesting campaign. More than 8700 trucks ensure the delivery of wheat to the wheat collection centers, barns and elevators. The branch offices of “Daihanbank” (Peasants’ Bank) make timely payments to the farmers. © TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2017

Live issue 18.02.2017 PRESIDENT GURBANGULY BERDYMUHAMEDOV: AFTER ACHIEVING OUR OBJECTIVES, WE WILL TURN TURKMENISTAN IN ONE OF THE WORLD’S PROSPEROUS COUNTRIES 15.10.2014 ALEXANDER LUKASHENKO: IT IS NOW IMPOSSIBLE TO HARM OR WEAKEN OUR RELATIONS On the eve of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s official visit to Belarus the editorial staff of "Foreign Policy and Diplomacy of Turkmenistan" magazine interviewed the President of the Republic of Belarus. Alexander Lukashenko kindly agreed to speak on the topical issues relating to development of good-neighborly relations between the two countries. 03.04.2014 MAGTYMGULY – HEALER OF THE HUMAN SOUL Poet-philosopher of the Turkmen people Magtymguly has been glorifying the Turkmen people with his name and inimitable literature for almost three hundred years. High status of the poet in the history, social-political, cultural and literary life of the Turkmen people is permanent. Magtymguly is the faith of the Turkmen soul, its philosophic stone that differentiates good and evil and eternal light of eyes.



