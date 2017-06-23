Culture Week - 2017 begins in Ashgabat

Culture Week – 2017 kicked off with an opening ceremony in Ashgabat. The event is timed to the Day of Culture and Art Workers of Turkmenistan (marked on June 27), aiming to promote the preservation, study and popularization of the cultural heritage of the Turkmen people.

Concerts, exhibitions of paintings, works of decorative and applied art, print products and museum exhibits, photo-exhibitions, film screenings, poetry evenings and theatrical premieres will be held in the capital of Turkmenistan as part of Culture Week. In particular, an exhibition of works of fine and decorative art is under way at the Museum of Fine Arts; young singers and musicians give concerts at the Turkmen State Puppet Theater; and Watan Cinema Center will host a meeting with “Magtymguly” film producers followed by the film screening. Theater lovers will enjoy the premiere performance of "Gerogly and Agayunus” at the National Drama Theater named after Alp Arslan.

Culture Week was first held at the Avaza National Tourism Zone in 2013, and since then it has been held alternately in all the regions of Turkmenistan and the city of Ashgabat.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2017