Boxer Konstantin Tszyu visits national championship of Turkmenistan Famous Russian boxer and absolute world champion among professionals Konstantin Tszyu visited the national boxing championship at the invitation of the National Boxing Federation of Turkmenistan. About 120 boxers from all the regions of the country participated in the championship. Observing the boxing fights, Konstantin Dzyu noted the great potential of Turkmen boxers. He expressed confidence that the national team would become even stronger with the support of Alexander Lebzyak, the honored coach of Russia, the winner of the 2000 Olympics in Sydney (Australia), the world and European champion, who will be coaching the national team of Turkmenistan for several years from now. © TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2017

