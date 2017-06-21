Turkmenistan’s coach ranks as one of world’s best football managers in 2017

Rubin's head coach Kurban Berdyev has been named among the world's best football managers in 2017 according to the British football magazine “FourFourTwo” (www.fourfourtwo.com). The magazine ranked him No 36 out of 50, calling him a giant-killer.

“Berdyev's ability to turn ordinary players into classy performers is incredible,” the magazine says, recalling that he led Rubin to two Russian championship titles in 2008 and 2009, and his victories over Barcelona, and how Berdyev’s Rostov beat Anderlecht, Ajax and Bayern Munich in the Champions League. “Berdyev returned to Rubin this summer – and you should expect them to excel again under his guidance,” the magazine notes.

Interestingly, the head coach of the Russian champion, Spartak Moscow, Massimo Carrera also got in the magazine's rating. The Italian specialist, recognized as the best coach of the Russian championship of the 2016-2017 season, ranks much lower than Berdyev, No 44, in the overall rating.

