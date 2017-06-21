Exhibition “International Economic Cooperation – 2017” kicks off in Turkmenistan

A multi-purpose exhibition titled “International Economic Cooperation – 2017” has kicked off in Ashgabat. It has been organized by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan.

The exhibition displays products of more than 80 state-owned and private companies and enterprises, including 56 foreign companies from 20 countries.

Turkmenistan’s pavilion informs visitors of the pace of modernization and reorganization of the national economy. It features products by the energy, food, textile and agricultural industries. The foreign exhibitors focused on the environmentally friendly systems and energy-saving technologies.

There is a special space at the exhibition presenting the V Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games to be held in Ashgabat this September.

