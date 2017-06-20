Aral Sea problems discussed in capital city of Turkmenistan

Ashgabat hosted an international conference titled “Role of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea in Development of Cooperation in the Central Asian Region.”

Speakers at the conference noted Turkmenistan's contribution to the development of environmental partnership in the region and revitalization of the work of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS). In particular, speakers emphasized the importance of Turkmenistan’s policy on the efficient use of water, which is closely related to the preservation of environmental well-being and protection of environment.

According to the conference participants, the main task facing the countries of the region is to reduce the fatal impact of the Aral Sea crisis, and Turkmenistan's chairmanship in the Fund will ensure progress in many areas, namely in restoring the ecological balance and improving the socio-economic situation in the Aral Sea.

The forum participants noted that Turkmenistan’s neutral status serves as the key factor for the expansion of the constructive dialogue between the neighboring regional countries, providing a reliable basis for any further agreements on water resources management.

Turkmenistan chairs the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea in 2017-2019.

