Outcomes of UN Secretary General's visit to Ashgabat reviewed at Turkmenistan’s Foreign Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan held a press briefing on the outcomes of the talks between President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who was in Ashgabat on a working visit.

Representatives of the Turkmen mass media as well as the diplomatic corps, the UN agencies and foreign mass media accredited in Turkmenistan attended the briefing.

It was noted that Turkmenistan's domestic and foreign policies correspond to the UN priority goals and objectives, especially in the area of ensuring global peace, security and sustainable development.

Turkmenistan consistently develops cooperation with the UN in such spheres as combating terrorism, disarmament, achievement of sustainable development goals, diversification of transport routes, environment and other spheres.

The participants were briefed extensively on the work to promote Turkmenistan's initiatives in the sphere of energy, namely in establishing an international legal mechanism to ensure safe transit of energy resources.

