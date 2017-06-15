Days of Culture of Republic of Tajikistan start in Ashgabat

Days of Culture of the Republic of Tajikistan in Turkmenistan have started in Ashgabat. The delegation of Tajikistan includes poets and writers, stage directors, artists, singers, musicians, representatives of opera, theatrical and choreographic art, journalists, heads of educational institutions in the field of art.

The official delegation of Tajikistan held a meeting at the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan. The sides discussed cooperation between the two countries in the sphere of culture.

The program of Days of Tajik Culture features an exhibition of paintings by Tajik painters, a photo-exhibition titled “Modern Tajikistan”, an exhibition of print products and an exhibition of modern and traditional national clothes. A concert of Tajik artists at “Turkmenistan” concert and cinema center and a gala concert of Turkmen and Tajik artists at the ceremony of closing the cultural action are expected to be the most impressive events of the festival.

