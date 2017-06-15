UN Secretary General wraps up working visit to Turkmenistan

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has wrapped up his working visit to Turkmenistan.

Before departure from Ashgabat, the UN Secretary General had a short meeting with President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at the VIP lounge of the Ashgabat International Airport.

The President of Turkmenistan stressed the sides’ identical views on the current issues, especially with regards to maintaining peace, ensuring universal security and combating international terrorism.

In turn, Antonio Guterres noted Turkmenistan's successes in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and importance of Turkmenistan's international initiatives in the area of strengthening global and regional peace and security.

The UN Secretary General bid farewell to the President of Turkmenistan and left Ashgabat.

