President of Turkmenistan, UN Secretary General hold talks in Ashgabat

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held talks in Ashgabat with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres who arrived in Turkmenistan on a working visit.

The sides discussed issues related to the strengthening of global and regional peace and security, situation in Afghanistan, development of partnership between Turkmenistan and the UN, environmental and other issues.

The sides noted that Turkmenistan and the UN currently cooperate in the strategic areas such as sustainable transport, energy security, combating terrorism, disarmament issues and implementation of sustainable development goals. According to the sides, cooperation in these areas is carried out on the long-term and systematic basis.

Following the talks, the President of Turkmenistan and the UN Secretary-General made statements for the mass media. The sides highly rated the outcomes of the meeting, noting the constructive and long-term nature of partnership between Turkmenistan and the UN.

As President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov emphasized, the UN Secretary General expressed support and understanding for all the issues discussed, as well as readiness for the continuation of the fruitful dialogue with Turkmenistan.

In turn, Antonio Guterres praised Turkmenistan’s peacekeeping role in the region and its contribution to the reconstruction of Afghanistan, as well as Turkmenistan’s initiatives in the field of transport development and energy security.

