Sports media forum held in Turkmenistan

A media forum titled “Asian Games in the World Press" was held in the city of Mary. It brought together journalists from a number of foreign countries. The forum discussed the V Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games to be held in Ashgabat this September.

According to the participants, the forum aimed at strengthening the relations between the mass media representatives from different countries and enhancing the efficiency of joint work for preparation of the Asian Games.

The forum participants noted that cooperation between representatives of Turkmenistan’s mass media, the International Association of Sports Press and the leading media companies of the continent would facilitate the exchange of experiences and make a positive impact on improving the coverage of the upcoming competitions.

Foreign journalists confirmed their willingness to cooperate closely with their Turkmen colleagues in covering major sports events in Turkmenistan.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2017