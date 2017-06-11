100-day countdown to Asian Games 2017 marked in Turkmenistan

Celebrations marking the 100-day countdown to the V Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, scheduled for this September in Ashgabat, took place in the city of Mary.

Participants of the festive sports parade included the Akhal-Teke horse riders taking part in the countrywide horse race celebrating the upcoming competitions, as well as leading Turkmen sportsmen, dance groups and popular singers.

Turkmenistan will host for the first time ever the high-level international competitions in September 2017. The distinctive feature of the competitions is that sportsmen from 17 Oceania countries will participate in the Games for the first time along with sportsmen from 45 Asian countries. It is expected that some 6 thousand sportsmen will compete in 21 sports during the Games.

