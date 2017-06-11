President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov opens Turkmenistan’s pavilion at “Astana Expo-2017”

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov opened Turkmenistan’s pavilion at the international specialized exhibition “Astana Expo-2017.” The head of state made a welcoming statement for the audience, congratulating all the visitors on the start of “Astana Expo-2017” and the opening of Turkmenistan’s exposition.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that the exhibition’s motto “Energy of the Future” is fully in tune with the motto of the national exposition of Turkmenistan “Nature is Inexhaustible Source of Energy.”

“Guided by this motto, we want to share our experience and specific proposals consonant to the topic of Expo-2017 with the general public,” the President of Turkmenistan said.

According to him, “the great spectrum of this multifaceted work demonstrated by the country includes the active development of natural resources, their efficient use, protection of environment and implementation of important international initiatives on energy security...".

Finishing his speech, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov cut a symbolic ribbon at the entrance to the national pavilion of Turkmenistan and viewed the exposition presenting the leading sectors of the national economy.

The exposition features primarily the scientific solutions and innovative ongoing and completed projects in the field of energy, including renewable energy sources.

Turkmenistan’s exposition also presents a lot of information on the V Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games to be held in Ashgabat this September.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2017