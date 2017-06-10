President of Turkmenistan attends opening ceremony of “Astana Expo-2017”

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov attended as a guest of honor the opening ceremony of the International Specialized Exhibition “Astana Expo-2017”, as part of his working visit to Kazakhstan.

Before the opening ceremony, the Turkmen leader and President Nursultan Nazarbayev held talks at the Palace of Independence in Astana.

The Presidents of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Kazakhstan discussed the state and prospects of interstate cooperation. They spoke in favor of building up trade and economic cooperation as well as business, humanitarian and scientific relations that should be also promoted by the International Specialized Exhibition “Astana Expo-2017.”

Then, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and other guests of honor of Astana proceeded to the exhibition complex for the opening ceremony of “Astana Expo-2017”.

The international specialized exhibition is held in Astana from June 10 to September 10 under the motto “Energy of the Future”. More than 100 countries participate in the exhibition. The national pavilion of Turkmenistan presents the topic of application of renewable energy sources and implementation of the principles of “green economy.”

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2017