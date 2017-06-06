Central Asian International Environmental Forum kicks off in Ashgabat

The Central Asian International Environmental Forum “Initiative for Cooperation on Environment and Sustainable Development in Central Asia” has kicked off in Ashgabat. It has been timed to mark World Environment Day. The three-day forum is discussing issues related to climate change and efficient use of water resources in the region.

The forum has been organized by Turkmenistan’s State Committee for Protection of Environment and Land Resources jointly with the Regional Environmental Center for Central Asia (CAREC).

The forum has brought together representatives of relevant ministries and departments, scientific and educational centers and environmental activists from 13 countries, including Belgium, Hungary, Germany, Italy, the USA, Switzerland, Japan and others.

On the first day, the forum gathered for the plenary session “Challenges and Opportunities for Environmental Cooperation in Climate Change and Water Resources in Central Asia.” As speakers noted, the global climate change poses serious challenges for humanity, and this situation calls for preventive measures in the countries of the region located in arid zones that already faced the Aral crisis and its consequences.

As part of the forum, representatives of the environmental and water management ministries and departments of Central Asian countries will also hold bilateral meetings.

It is expected that in the future the Central Asian International Environmental Forum will be held alternately in each country of the region.

