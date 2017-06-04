International exhibition “Turkmen Textiles – 2017” opens in Ashgabat

The international exhibition “Turkmen Textiles – 2017” has started in Ashgabat. It is timed to Day of Textile Industry Workers, which is marked on the first Sunday of June.

The exhibition is meant to demonstrate the achievements of Turkmenistan’s light industry, as well as modern technologies, innovations and fashion trends in the world textile industry.

It has brought together delegations from a number of foreign countries, including heads and specialists of large manufacturing enterprises and trading companies from Russia, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, China, the UAE, Ukraine and other countries.

The traditional fashion show featuring new collections of stylish clothes by Turkmen designers and foreign guests turned into the colorful parade of works of high fashion art. The Ashgabat Fashion House presented clothes made of chiffon, taffeta, velvet and keteni. In the current show, a special emphasis is placed on the original children's clothes of knitwear and knitted cloth for recreation and sports.

Fashion designer Lyudmila Labkova from Belarus presented her new collection of knitted dresses and suits “Summer-2018” made of Belarusian flax mixed with Turkmen cotton. The magnificent multi-layer evening dresses of silk and chiffon decorated with beads, bugles and Swarovski crystals were presented by another Belarusian designer Julia Latushkina.

The fashion show concluded with the demonstration of the collection of clothes from Valentine Yudashkin’s Fashion House, presenting the refined style of the famous master.

As part of the exhibition, the best workers of the textile industry were awarded certificates and valuable gifts on behalf of the head of state.

