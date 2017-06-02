Turkmenistan establishes National Service for Combating Economic Crimes

The National Service for Combating Economic Crimes has been established in Turkmenistan. President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed a decree to this effect at the State Security Council meeting.

The newly established agency is tasked to “improve the work on detection and prevention of violations of law related to corruption as well as prevention, disclosure and investigation of corruption cases in accordance with the Law of Turkmenistan “On Combating Corruption.”

The head of state has appointed Colonel Mammetkhan Chakyev Director of the National Service for Combating Economic Crimes and relieved him of his duties as Chairman of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan.

Colonel Yazdurdy Soegov, who previously served as Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan, has been appointed as the new head of this Service.

