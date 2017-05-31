International Energy Charter Forum begins in Turkmenistan

A two-day International Energy Charter Forum titled “Towards a Multilateral Framework Agreement on Transit of Energy Resources” began in Ashgabat.

The Forum is held under Turkmenistan's Chairmanship of the Energy Charter Conference in 2017. It has brought together the delegations of the Energy Charter member states, international organizations, representatives of Turkmenistan’s government bodies, scientific institutions and the mass media.

The Energy Charter delegation is led by the Energy Charter Secretary General, Urban Rusnak.

The Forum has been organized by the Government of Turkmenistan jointly with the Energy Charter. It is discussing a wide range of issues related to promoting and optimizing international cooperation in the energy sector.

The meeting chaired by Turkmenistan is designed to provide a platform for establishment of a constructive dialogue in such strategic area as building a new framework for global energy security.

