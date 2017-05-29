Turkmenistan celebrates Day of Turkmen Carpet

Celebrations marking Day of Turkmen Carpet were held in Turkmenistan. The XVII Conference of the World Association of Connoisseurs of Turkmen Handmade Carpet Weaving was the main event of the day. It took place at the State Association “Turkmenhaly” (Turkmen Carpet) in Ashgabat.

The forum heard the reports on the current issues related to the study of the history of development of handmade carpet weaving in different countries as well as the influence of traditions of the decorative and applied crafts of Turkmens on the artwork of different peoples.

As part of the forum, there was held a festive ceremony of awarding prizes and certificates to the participants of the international carpet exhibition that opened in Ashgabat the day before.

In the evening, the best workers of the industry were awarded prizes at the Ashgabat Concert Center. The ceremony was followed by the grand concert by the workers of culture and art of Turkmenistan. Festive events marking Day of the Turkmen Carpet were also held in all the regions of Turkmenistan.

