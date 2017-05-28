International Carpet Exhibition opens in Ashgabat

An international carpet exhibition opened in Ashgabat in celebration of Day of Turkmen Carpet. The carpet forum brought together the delegations from 14 countries, including Russia, Germany, Great Britain, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iran and other countries. Among the guests of the exhibition are the representatives of the World Association of Connoisseurs of Turkmen handmade carpet weaving and the Humanitarian Association of Turkmens of the World.

The exhibition presents the entire process of carpet production, starting from yarn dyeing to operating a loom, as well as the best samples of Turkmen handmade carpet weaving.

The collection of souvenir carpets by Turkmen female entrepreneurs aroused great interest among visitors of the exhibition. It exposed visitors to the origins of national traditions of carpet weaving and rich carpet heritage. Visitors were also able to better understand the specifics of the original culture and art of the Turkmen people.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2017