Skip navigation.
 
Home
RUS  ENG
Поиск:
 
27.05.17 09:25

Delegation of Turkmenistan attends meeting of CIS Council of Heads of Government

The governmental delegation of Turkmenistan took part in the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government in the capital city of Tatarstan, Kazan.

On instructions of President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov the delegation of Turkmenistan was led by Vice Prime Minister for Economy and Finance Byashimmyrat Khodjamamedov.

The meeting took place at the Kazan City Hall. It was chaired by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. The sides discussed the development of partnership among the CIS member countries in various fields.

 

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2017
Printer-friendly version
  
 

Copyright©2000-2017 Turkmenistan.ru