“Last bell” rings out in Turkmenistan's schools

“Last bell” rang out for more than 85,000 school graduates of Turkmenistan. In the capital city, this event coincided with festivities marking Day of Ashgabat.

The “last bell” ceremonies marking a fresh start in life of the school graduates of the 2016-2017 schooling year were held in all the schools of the country. Early in the morning, school graduates, teachers, high achievers, winners of school Olympiads and art contests from all over the country laid flowers to the Independence Monument in Ashgabat. Later, they went on an excursion to the sights of the Turkmen capital.

In the evening, the large-scale celebration of the “last bell” as well as Day of the Turkmen capital took place at the song and music center “Ashgabat”. The most distinguished school graduates were awarded valuable gifts on behalf of President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. Celebrations, various cultural events in honor of the graduates of secondary schools were held in all the regions of Turkmenistan.

