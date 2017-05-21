President of Turkmenistan and President of Uzbekistan hold talks on Turkmen coast of Caspian Sea

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held talks with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who arrived in Turkmenistan on a working visit. The talks took place at the Avaza Congress Center on the Turkmen coast of the Caspian Sea.

In the course of the one-on-one meeting of the two presidents followed by the meeting with participation of the two delegations, the sides discussed a wide range of issues related to the Turkmen-Uzbek cooperation.

The heads of the two neighboring countries discussed partnership in the political sphere, in particular through international organizations, as well as strengthening of peace and stability in the region and the Asian continent. Peaceful settlement of the situation in Afghanistan was another topic of the talks.

The Turkmen and Uzbek leaders also discussed the pace of development of bilateral cooperation in the trade-economic, energy, transport-communication, environmental and other spheres. The heads of fraternal states focused on partnership in the cultural, humanitarian and scientific fields. The sides agreed to continue holding events in these areas, such as days of culture of the two countries, art and scientific forums and other activities promoting spiritual closeness and mutual enrichment of cultures of the two peoples.

During the talks, the sides discussed the prospects of development of sport relations between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Ashgabat will host the V Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games this September. In this regard, the President of Turkmenistan noted that the Turkmen side counts on the active participation of the Uzbek delegation in these competitions.

The high-level talks finished with a ceremony of signing bilateral documents. The heads of state witnessed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on transit and transmission of electricity; the Agreement on Cooperation on environmental protection and sustainable development; the Protocol on Cooperation in sports and participation of Uzbek sportsmen in the V Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games; the Memorandum on Cooperation in air communication and the Memorandum of Understanding between the State Concern “Turkmennebit” and the National Holding “Uzbeknefitgaz”.

The side also signed the agreements on establishment of sister-city relations between the cities of Ashgabat and Tashkent and cooperation between the Seyitnazar Seidi Turkmen State Pedagogical Institute and the Nizami Tashkent State Pedagogical University.

After the ceremony, the leaders of the two countries made statements for press. Then, the heads of state went on a viewing tour by bicycle and sailed a yacht named Galkynysh (Revival) along the coast of the Caspian Sea. They also visited the sports complex “Avaza.”

On completion of his working visit to Turkmenistan, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev left home from the international airport of Turkmenbashi.

