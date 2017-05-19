Day of Constitution and Magtymguly Fragi’s poetry celebrated in Turkmenistan

The Day of Constitution and Magtymguly Fragi’s poetry was widely celebrated in Turkmenistan.

By tradition, celebrations started with a flower laying ceremony at the Constitution Monument with participation of President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, members of the government, leaders of the Mejlis (parliament), heads of the diplomatic missions accredited in Ashgabat, representatives of public associations, labor collectives and mass media.

Another flower laying ceremony was held at the Monument to the classic of Turkmen and world literature, Magtymguly Fragi. The flower laying ceremonies at the monuments to Magtymguly and other classical poets, literary readings and festive concerts took place in all the regions of Turkmenistan.

A festive concert marking the Day of Constitution and Magtymguly Fragi’s poetry was held at the State Cultural Center of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat. The concert featured song and dance compositions about Turkmenistan, as well as songs on the words of Magtymguly and works dedicated to the great poet.

