Humanitarian Association of Turkmens of the World holds XX conference in Ashgabat

The XX Conference of the Humanitarian Association of Turkmens of the World (HATW) was held in Ashgabat on the eve of the Day of Constitution of Turkmenistan and Magtymguly Fragi’s poetry. The forum was attended by representatives of Turkmen communities from various countries as well as delegates from the regions of Turkmenistan.

The conference participants discussed the socio-economic transformations taking place in Turkmenistan, as well as the activities of the HATW branches in the UAE, Germany, Afghanistan, Turkey and Iran.

The conference commended the successful implementation of Turkmenistan's policy of peace and good-neighborliness, as exemplified by Turkmenistan’s support to the economic revival of Afghanistan and construction of new social facilities funded by Turkmenistan.

The speakers also noted the importance of Turkmenistan's major international projects in the transport and energy sectors that contribute to the further development of economic cooperation with foreign countries.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2017